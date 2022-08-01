Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.91. 37,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.45 and a 200-day moving average of $113.96. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

