Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,520,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $765,905,000 after purchasing an additional 186,385 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,682,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $534,776,000 after purchasing an additional 231,059 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,604 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in TELUS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,945,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,601,000 after acquiring an additional 350,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in TELUS by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,942,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $257,709,000 after acquiring an additional 414,925 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TU. Barclays downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

TELUS Stock Performance

NYSE:TU traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.30%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 108.08%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

