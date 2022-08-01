Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.3% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.05. The company had a trading volume of 100,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,102,923. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $165.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.56 and its 200 day moving average is $77.89.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

