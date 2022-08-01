Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $559,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.70. 51,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,509,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

