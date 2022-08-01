Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.4 %

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.

LMT stock traded up $5.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $419.63. 34,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,419. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $420.60 and its 200-day moving average is $423.85. The company has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.