Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,457 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $411,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,066,916.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $411,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,066,916.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,449 shares of company stock worth $12,868,555 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.96. 48,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,414,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.04 billion, a PE ratio of 178.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.45 and its 200 day moving average is $190.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

