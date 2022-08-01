Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $92.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.68. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $101.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,274,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 144.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 53,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 31,488 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 62.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

