SandRidge Energy (SD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 60.40% and a return on equity of 49.84%.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SD traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.93. 2,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,799. SandRidge Energy has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $658.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SandRidge Energy

Separately, StockNews.com cut SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 691.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 4,831.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,101 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 35,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the first quarter worth $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.