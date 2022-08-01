SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the June 30th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

SandRidge Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

SD traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 533,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,434. SandRidge Energy has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 60.40% and a return on equity of 49.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $5,927,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,930,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 234.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 264,484 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 225,859 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 533.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 264,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 222,605 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SandRidge Energy

(Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

