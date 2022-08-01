Sakura Achieves Market Cap of $1.36 Million (SKU)

Sakura (SKU) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. During the last week, Sakura has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Sakura coin can currently be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. Sakura has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $101,396.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00616515 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00016250 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00037871 BTC.
About Sakura
Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Sakura
