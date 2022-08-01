saffron.finance (SFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.50 Million

saffron.finance (SFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, saffron.finance has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One saffron.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $59.83 or 0.00259837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. saffron.finance has a total market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $60,814.00 worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

saffron.finance Profile

SFI is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 92,123 coins and its circulating supply is 91,983 coins. saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_. saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance.

Buying and Selling saffron.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

