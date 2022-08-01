SafeCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.62 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $3.62 million and $152.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,103.79 or 0.99996374 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00043867 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00216679 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00256968 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00115367 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00051808 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.