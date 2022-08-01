Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.30-$14.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.08 billion-$9.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.59 billion. Ryder System also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.40-$3.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of R traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.32. 520,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,417. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.73. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.05.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,239 shares of company stock valued at $911,298 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 33.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

