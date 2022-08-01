Rupiah Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.47 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $14.47 million and approximately $53,695.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,310.85 or 1.00021560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00130237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00032944 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,347,997,094 coins. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

