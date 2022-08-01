Royce & Associates LP Sells 92,300 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.26% of Schneider National worth $11,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National stock opened at $25.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.27. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $27.50.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on SNDR. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $26.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

