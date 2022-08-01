Royce & Associates LP Sells 92,000 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.43% of CNO Financial Group worth $12,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

CNO opened at $18.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.17.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.85 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

In related news, Director David B. Foss acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $58,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,537.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

