Royce & Associates LP Raises Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.19% of Saia worth $12,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,042,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,387 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,437,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,392,000 after acquiring an additional 314,246 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 52.5% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,025,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,643,000 after acquiring an additional 353,020 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Saia by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 895,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,838,000 after buying an additional 117,431 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Saia by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,369,000 after buying an additional 19,068 shares during the period.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $237.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.49. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $365.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.71.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

