Royce & Associates LP Invests $13.32 Million in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 143,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,323,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.25% of Power Integrations at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,958,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 9.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.9% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 70,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 660,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

POWI stock opened at $85.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.06. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.26 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.88.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $105,413.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,369. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $517,125.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,392,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $105,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,521 shares of company stock worth $962,333 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on POWI shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

