Royce & Associates LP Has $13.11 Million Stock Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,235 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $13,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in PC Connection by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,044,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in PC Connection by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 47,393 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd.

CNXN stock opened at $47.43 on Monday. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $54.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average is $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.64.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $788.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.25 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $177,498.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,131,559 shares in the company, valued at $97,412,246.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,301 shares of company stock worth $1,411,064. 57.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

