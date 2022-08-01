Royce & Associates LP Has $11.15 Million Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 153.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510,630 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.64% of Magnite worth $11,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGNI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,083,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 28,392 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Magnite from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

Magnite stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

