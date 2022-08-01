Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 197,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,871,659 shares.The stock last traded at $35.72 and had previously closed at $38.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

