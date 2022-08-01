Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€35.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €35.00 ($35.71) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZAL. HSBC set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($88.78) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($41.84) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Zalando Stock Performance

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €27.35 ($27.91) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €43.21. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($50.88).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

