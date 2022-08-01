Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target to GBX 550

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 525 ($6.33) to GBX 550 ($6.63) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LRE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lancashire from GBX 680 ($8.19) to GBX 615 ($7.41) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.43) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 482 ($5.81) to GBX 487 ($5.87) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 574.43 ($6.92).

Lancashire Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON LRE opened at GBX 445.20 ($5.36) on Thursday. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 686.50 ($8.27). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 396.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 428.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.00.

Lancashire Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.74%.

In other Lancashire news, insider Natalie Kershaw bought 12,644 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 395 ($4.76) per share, with a total value of £49,943.80 ($60,173.25).

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

