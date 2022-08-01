Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.46-$13.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.42-$3.46 EPS.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $4.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $432.59. 8,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,617. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $476.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $485.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 143.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,750,000 after purchasing an additional 156,910 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,003,000 after acquiring an additional 51,741 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,693,000 after acquiring an additional 43,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

