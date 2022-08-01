Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.46-$13.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.42-$3.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $485.31.

ROP traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $431.99. 10,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.37.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 14.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 116.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,693,000 after acquiring an additional 43,027 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 196.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

