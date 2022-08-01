Romeo Power Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RMO)

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 6,888 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 251% compared to the average volume of 1,963 call options.

Institutional Trading of Romeo Power

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Romeo Power by 113.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,987,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843,115 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,720,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Romeo Power by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,769,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Romeo Power by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,524,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 226,458 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,163,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 37,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Romeo Power Stock Up 23.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RMO traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.68. 765,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,440,888. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. Romeo Power has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $102.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.47.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power ( NYSE:RMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million. Romeo Power had a negative return on equity of 48.68% and a negative net margin of 604.73%.

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for vehicle electrification in North America. The company designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies; and provides non-recurring engineering services, such as design, prototype, and testing services.

