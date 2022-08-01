Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Acquires £24,074.64 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Warren East acquired 27,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,074.64 ($29,005.59).

Warren East also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, May 28th, Warren East bought 27,969 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £24,053.34 ($28,979.93).

On Thursday, May 5th, Warren East sold 210,515 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.01), for a total transaction of £176,832.60 ($213,051.33).

RR opened at GBX 89.27 ($1.08) on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 77.87 ($0.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 161.91 ($1.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,927.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 95.83.

RR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 100 ($1.20) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 147 ($1.77) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.14) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.90) to GBX 70 ($0.84) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 108.80 ($1.31).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

