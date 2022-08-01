Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Acquires £24,074.64 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Warren East acquired 27,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,074.64 ($29,005.59).
Warren East also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Saturday, May 28th, Warren East bought 27,969 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £24,053.34 ($28,979.93).
- On Thursday, May 5th, Warren East sold 210,515 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.01), for a total transaction of £176,832.60 ($213,051.33).
RR opened at GBX 89.27 ($1.08) on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 77.87 ($0.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 161.91 ($1.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,927.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 95.83.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
