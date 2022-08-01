Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Cut to C$78.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cormark upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications to a buy rating and set a C$69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$76.64.

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$58.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$56.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$61.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$65.56.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

