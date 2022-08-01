Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the June 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 135.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RKWBF. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Rockwool A/S from 2,700.00 to 2,100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Societe Generale upgraded Rockwool A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered Rockwool A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Rockwool A/S from 2,000.00 to 1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwool A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,308.75.

Rockwool A/S stock remained flat at $242.71 during midday trading on Monday. Rockwool A/S has a 1 year low of $192.37 and a 1 year high of $531.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.73.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

