Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Reaches $22.06 on Exchanges

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $226.82 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for approximately $22.06 or 0.00094519 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

