Robert W. Baird Boosts Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target to $1,406.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,298.25.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,349.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,082.78 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,206.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,313.29.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.10 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 37.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total value of $15,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,217,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total transaction of $15,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,217,775.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,096,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,381 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 41,529.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,874,000 after purchasing an additional 64,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,207,000 after purchasing an additional 45,488 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

