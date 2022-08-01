Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHI. CL King decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Robert Half International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.43.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.68. 469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,101. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Robert Half International by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.