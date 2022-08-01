Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.43.

Robert Half International Stock Down 1.4 %

RHI stock opened at $78.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.70.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

