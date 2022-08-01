RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,030,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,881 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $28,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RLJ shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.78. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.79 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -2.45%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

