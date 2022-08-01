Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Trading Up 14.1%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 14.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 91,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,255,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on RAD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Rite Aid Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $520.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rite Aid

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 50.63%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 59.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 21.4% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 4.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

