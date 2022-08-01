Rise Price Down 53.5% Over Last Week (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, Rise has traded down 53.5% against the US dollar. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Rise has a total market capitalization of $145,166.89 and $8.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rise

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 201,020,198 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rise

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

