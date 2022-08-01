Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO) Plans Interim Dividend of $3.84

Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 3.837 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

