Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO) Plans Interim Dividend of $3.84

Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 3.837 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.
About Rio Tinto Group
