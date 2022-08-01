RingCentral (RNG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect RingCentral to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RingCentral to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RNG stock opened at $49.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.15. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $47.28 and a 52 week high of $315.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $705,842.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,769,279.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at $83,500,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in RingCentral by 31.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,510,000 after acquiring an additional 175,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after acquiring an additional 144,060 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at $8,601,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at $3,122,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.14.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

