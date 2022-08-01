Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases New Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at $8,399,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

FIBK stock opened at $40.78 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $45.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $41,833.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $58,859.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $41,833.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $58,859.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.