Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

RONI stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.81. 2,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,489. Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

Institutional Trading of Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,653,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 609.3% during the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 821,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 705,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

