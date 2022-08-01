RHI Magnesita Plans Dividend of €0.50 (LON:RHIM)

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of €0.50 ($0.51) per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RHI Magnesita Trading Down 3.3 %

RHIM stock opened at GBX 2,178 ($26.24) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,194.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,571.89. RHI Magnesita has a one year low of GBX 1,801.28 ($21.70) and a one year high of GBX 4,134 ($49.81). The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on RHIM shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.19) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.76) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RHI Magnesita has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,080 ($49.16).

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

