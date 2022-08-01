Revolve Group (RVLV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Revolve Group to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Revolve Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Revolve Group Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $28.32 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
