Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.12 and last traded at $20.73. 8,319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 738,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.69.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.04. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 773.42%. The business had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 419,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $8,502,995.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,104,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,358,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Lorence H. Kim acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 419,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $8,502,995.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,104,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,358,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 456.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 31,690 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 17.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth about $386,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 547.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 178,069 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 170.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 52,428 shares during the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

