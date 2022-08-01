Reviewing Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI) & Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI – Get Rating) and Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.4% of Li-Cycle shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Kaiser Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kaiser Group and Li-Cycle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaiser Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Li-Cycle 0 2 8 0 2.80

Volatility and Risk

Li-Cycle has a consensus price target of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 72.46%. Given Li-Cycle’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than Kaiser Group.

Kaiser Group has a beta of -30.72, meaning that its share price is 3,172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Li-Cycle has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kaiser Group and Li-Cycle’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Li-Cycle $7.38 million 164.73 -$226.56 million ($4.14) -1.74

Kaiser Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Li-Cycle.

Profitability

This table compares Kaiser Group and Li-Cycle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A Li-Cycle -1,097.02% -16.02% -11.15%

Summary

Li-Cycle beats Kaiser Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaiser Group

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kaiser Aircraft Industries, Inc., provides aircraft maintenance and modification services for government, military, and commercial customers. It also manufactures and assemblies parts and kits. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Li-Cycle

(Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals. It also provides lithium carbonate, cobalt sulphate, nickel sulphate, and manganese carbonate. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.

