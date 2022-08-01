Retireful LLC Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Retireful LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. Monolithic Power Systems makes up approximately 1.5% of Retireful LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at $371,306,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,992,316.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,901 shares of company stock worth $10,376,133. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of research firms recently commented on MPWR. Cowen set a $550.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $464.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $417.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.75. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $348.02 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

