Retireful LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 3.3% of Retireful LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 486,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,346,000 after buying an additional 68,581 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $91.90 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

