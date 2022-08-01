Retireful LLC Invests $346,000 in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 350,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after buying an additional 71,373 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 57.1% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after buying an additional 100,415 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $45.00 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $49.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80.

