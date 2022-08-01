Retireful LLC Buys New Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. CF Industries makes up 2.1% of Retireful LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 338.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.97.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

CF stock opened at $95.49 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $113.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

