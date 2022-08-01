Retireful LLC Acquires Shares of 9,742 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $9,780,558.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,608,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,177,951.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,011,256 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Price Performance

Kellogg stock opened at $73.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.50. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on K. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

