Retireful LLC Acquires New Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,915 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. Quanta Services comprises about 1.8% of Retireful LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of PWR opened at $138.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.32 and its 200 day moving average is $119.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.31 and a 12-month high of $146.84.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Argus started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.